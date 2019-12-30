Video
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Sports

Nuwan Pradeep to miss India tour sustaining ankle injury

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019
BIPIN DANI  

Sri Lankan pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep will miss India's tour beginning early next month, it is learnt here.    
According to the highly placed sources in Colombo, the 33-year-old right arm medium fast bowler was selected in the 16-member squad for the three T-20I to be played in India.
"During practice sessions on Saturday, he suffered an ankle injury and will be out of action for about six weeks", the source conversant with the development, said to this reporter.
"He will be under the care of the physios at our High performance Unit, the source added.
Dilshan Fonseka will travel with the team as a trainer.
"Our head coach (Mickey Arthur) and captain (Lasith Malinga) will discuss about his replacement with the selectors and new player will be named", the source further added.
"Indian visas for about 20-players are ready and therefore it will not be difficult to name the replacement".
Kasun Rajitha's fitness is being monitored. The 26-year-old Rajitha had a leg injury in Pakistan. If he has regained his fitness, he could be Nuwan Pradeep's replacement.
The other option is Suranga Lakmal, who had to miss Pakistan tour because of dengue fever. "Though he is a Test class bowler, he still can be considered for the T-20 side because of his experience", the source further added.




Lakmal's last T-20I was against South Africa (at Johannesburg) in March this year.  


