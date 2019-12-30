Video
Monday, 30 December, 2019
Mahmudullah likely to be available for Ctg after Jan 7

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019

Chattogram Challengers captain Mahmudullah is unlikely to join the side before January 7 as he is yet to recover from his hamstring injury that has been recurring, said the head coach Paul Nixon.
He is all set to miss the team's next match against Cumilla Warriors on Tuesday and also would miss the Sylhet part of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).
Mahmudullah missed the first matches for his side in tournament due to the injury that he sustained during the pink-ball Test against India in Kolkata in last November.
He returned to the side recovering from the injury but his association with the side was limited for just three matches, as he was injured again.
Imrul Kayes continued leading the side in absence of him and fared well but Nixon said the team still misses Mahmudullah's service badly.
"I do not think that he will play the next game as he has the hamstring injury concern which is recurring. We wish him speedy recovery and he may be back on the January 7 or 8," Nixon said.
"He played some matches with injury. In International cricket, the players always played with some sort of niggles. Mahmudullah pushed his body hard for three games in five days. You have to be respectful for that. When you push yourself, there is chance of niggle and injury," he added.
Chattogram currently leads the point table in BBPL with 12 points from eight games and Nixon said it's an achievement of the team that they continue to win the game despite the service of the captain.
"He is a high class captain and high class player. We will miss him. But to get win without our skipper, it's a great achievement," Nixon added.     -BSS


