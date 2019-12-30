Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:21 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020

BFF, K-Sports sign contract

Logo unveiling on Jan 4

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy and K-Sports CEO Fahad M Abdul Karim, on behalf of their parties, sign contract regarding the upcoming Bangabandhu Gold Cup on Sunday at the BFF House in Motijheel, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy and K-Sports CEO Fahad M Abdul Karim, on behalf of their parties, sign contract regarding the upcoming Bangabandhu Gold Cup on Sunday at the BFF House in Motijheel, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and sponsor K-Sports signed a contract on Sunday regarding the upcoming Bangabandhu Gold Cup scheduled to be played from 15 to 25 January.
BFF Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy and K-Sports CEO Fahad M Abdul Karim signed the papers on behalf of their parties at a signing programme at the BFF House on the day.
BFF failed to arrange the prestigious football event Bangabandhu Gold Cup this year. The local football governing body rescheduled the event several times already and now set the new date. Initiating in 1996, the international event named after the father of the nation was played only five times.
In the programme, BFF President Kazi M Salahuddin said, "We wanted to begin the celebration of the year with this event and host the entire football tournament in a venue named after the Father of the Nation 'Bangabandhu National Stadium. That's why we are not playing the event anywhere else and not using any other venues."
Murshedy said, "We wanted to begin the Mujib Year, the year-long celebration to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the father of the nation, with this event. It will be the first ever international tournament after the countdown of Mujib Year to begin from 10 January."
Regarding the contract, Fahad said, "Under the supervision of BFF, we will manage the event and bear all the expense including transportation, trophies, gifts, hospitalities and
others."
He revealed that the champion trophy would come in Dhaka on 8 January from England. He also hinted that there would be surprise for the spectators.




BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said, "The logo unveiling is on 4 January at a local hotel in Dhaka. The team names will be revealed there."
About the surprise, Nayeem only disclosed that they communicated with FIFA to help them bring a football legend in Dhaka to add attraction to the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Ham sack Pellegrini after Leicester defeat
Monaco replace fired Jardim with ex-Spain boss Moreno
Murray out of ATP Cup and Australian Open
Mourinho angered as Spurs defence make a show of themselves at Norwich
Martial, Rashford ease improving Man Utd past Burnley
Paine hails teamwork as Australia crush New Zealand
Sadar upazila School and Madrasha sports competition ended in Kishoreganj
Bangladesh Futsal Association along with Saddopushkuruni Youth Sporting


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft