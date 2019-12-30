BFF, K-Sports sign contract



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy and K-Sports CEO Fahad M Abdul Karim, on behalf of their parties, sign contract regarding the upcoming Bangabandhu Gold Cup on Sunday at the BFF House in Motijheel, Dhaka. photo: BFF

BFF Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy and K-Sports CEO Fahad M Abdul Karim signed the papers on behalf of their parties at a signing programme at the BFF House on the day.

BFF failed to arrange the prestigious football event Bangabandhu Gold Cup this year. The local football governing body rescheduled the event several times already and now set the new date. Initiating in 1996, the international event named after the father of the nation was played only five times.

In the programme, BFF President Kazi M Salahuddin said, "We wanted to begin the celebration of the year with this event and host the entire football tournament in a venue named after the Father of the Nation 'Bangabandhu National Stadium. That's why we are not playing the event anywhere else and not using any other venues."

Murshedy said, "We wanted to begin the Mujib Year, the year-long celebration to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the father of the nation, with this event. It will be the first ever international tournament after the countdown of Mujib Year to begin from 10 January."

Regarding the contract, Fahad said, "Under the supervision of BFF, we will manage the event and bear all the expense including transportation, trophies, gifts, hospitalities and

others."

He revealed that the champion trophy would come in Dhaka on 8 January from England. He also hinted that there would be surprise for the spectators.









BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said, "The logo unveiling is on 4 January at a local hotel in Dhaka. The team names will be revealed there."

About the surprise, Nayeem only disclosed that they communicated with FIFA to help them bring a football legend in Dhaka to add attraction to the event.



