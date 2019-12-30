Jakarta inflation to post slowest growth in 10 years













Governor of the Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo said on Friday that the lender forecast that the consumer price index would touch 2.93 per cent by this year-end.

"This is resulted from a very good work performance," Governor Warjiyo noted.

On monthly basis, the inflation was forecast to nudge higher 0.55 per cent in December from 0.14 per cent in November, he said.

