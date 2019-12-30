Video
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:21 AM
Trade volume surges at China-Pakistan border

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019

URUMQI, Dec 29: Trade volume surged this year at a major border port between China and Pakistan.
Cargo import and export reached 66,600 tonnes in the first 11 months at Khunjerab Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, up 46.8 per cent from the same period last year.
Trade volume increased by 1.4 times to 5.99 billion yuan (around 856.3 million US dollars) during the same period.
About 5,000 meters above sea level, Khunjerab Pass is a major trade port between China and Pakistan, and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe. China mainly imports textiles, agricultural products and daily commodities there, and exports plants and herbs.
Authorities at Khunjerab Pass said they will continue to increase customs clearance efficiency to facilitate trade in the future.    -Xinhua


