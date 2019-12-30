Air India operations head meets pilots over resignations





However, the message sent by AI's GM (operations) to pilots says: "In view of high number of resignation of pilots (P1 & P2), director (operations) would like to meet you all in person. Pilots who are available and are not rostered for flying duties are invited to meet the DO … "

This meeting comes amid a flip flop by the government on the issue of giving sovereign guarantee to AI allowing it to raise loan of Rs 2,000 crore and keep flying till outcome of the government's second attempt to sell off the Maharaja is known. While the panel of secretaries of different ministries had agreed to give that guarantee, the same is still awaited. AI has virtually run out of funds and is now finding it tough to continue operations.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the airline, employees are getting jittery. This Monday, the pilots' union of erstwhile Indian

Airlines, Indian Commercial Pilots Association, had requested the aviation ministry to allow them to quit without serving notice period. " … we are in no position to continue working with uncertainty looming large at AI ... We have never received our salaries and flying allowances on time in the recent past 2-3 years … we are facing severe financial constraints due to delay in flying allowance … many employees have defaulted on their loan and other payments," the ICPA letter to Puri said.

A few months back, AI Engineering Services Ltd- which maintains the Maharaja's fleet with its 1,526 aircraft maintenance engineers- had issued an order for people leaving soon after completing their training here. The engineering arm has 110 trainee AMEs.

"It has been observed that AIESL AMEs (permanent, as well as recruited through walk in interview process) are resigning from the organisation, after receiving aircraft training without completing their stipulated bond period. All such AMEs would be required to refund the cost of training, hotel expenses, TA/DA, salary for the training period and opportunity cost of training to AIESL. If any individual fails to refund the above cost, the same would be recovered from his/her final settlement," says an August 8, 2019, order by AIESL ED (engineering) Prasanta Paul.

The fund crunch has meant AI, which has significant dues to engine suppliers, has not been able to revive 12 Airbus A320s as they require engines and/or spare parts for which the airline has no money. Engine manufacturers are constantly sending payment reminders to AI. -TNN















NEW DELHI, Dec 29: Staying afloat is getting increasingly tough for fund-starved Air India by the day. The airline's head of operations has called a meeting with off duty pilots in Delhi on Friday and Saturday "in view of high number of resignation of pilots (captains and co-pilots)." In the last one year 65 AI pilots have put in their papers and the airline has accepted 26 of those resignations. The airline spokesman said: "The resignations of pilots will not affect our operations. We have more than 1,700 pilots."However, the message sent by AI's GM (operations) to pilots says: "In view of high number of resignation of pilots (P1 & P2), director (operations) would like to meet you all in person. Pilots who are available and are not rostered for flying duties are invited to meet the DO … "This meeting comes amid a flip flop by the government on the issue of giving sovereign guarantee to AI allowing it to raise loan of Rs 2,000 crore and keep flying till outcome of the government's second attempt to sell off the Maharaja is known. While the panel of secretaries of different ministries had agreed to give that guarantee, the same is still awaited. AI has virtually run out of funds and is now finding it tough to continue operations.Given the uncertainty surrounding the airline, employees are getting jittery. This Monday, the pilots' union of erstwhile IndianAirlines, Indian Commercial Pilots Association, had requested the aviation ministry to allow them to quit without serving notice period. " … we are in no position to continue working with uncertainty looming large at AI ... We have never received our salaries and flying allowances on time in the recent past 2-3 years … we are facing severe financial constraints due to delay in flying allowance … many employees have defaulted on their loan and other payments," the ICPA letter to Puri said.A few months back, AI Engineering Services Ltd- which maintains the Maharaja's fleet with its 1,526 aircraft maintenance engineers- had issued an order for people leaving soon after completing their training here. The engineering arm has 110 trainee AMEs."It has been observed that AIESL AMEs (permanent, as well as recruited through walk in interview process) are resigning from the organisation, after receiving aircraft training without completing their stipulated bond period. All such AMEs would be required to refund the cost of training, hotel expenses, TA/DA, salary for the training period and opportunity cost of training to AIESL. If any individual fails to refund the above cost, the same would be recovered from his/her final settlement," says an August 8, 2019, order by AIESL ED (engineering) Prasanta Paul.The fund crunch has meant AI, which has significant dues to engine suppliers, has not been able to revive 12 Airbus A320s as they require engines and/or spare parts for which the airline has no money. Engine manufacturers are constantly sending payment reminders to AI. -TNN