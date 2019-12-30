Etihad to increase seasonal flights to Alexandria, Salalah





Operations on both routes been extended by three weeks, with new fifth weekly service introduced Etihad Airways will operate its popular seasonal routes from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria, Egypt, and Salalah, Oman, between June 25 to September 15, 2020.

Due to the success of the routes in 2019, the period of operation has been extended by three weeks and a new fifth weekly service introduced on both routes on Fridays, complementing existing departures on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Both flights will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft.

With the addition of these seasonal destinations, the airline will operate a total of 33 flights per week to Egypt, 28 flights to Cairo and five to Alexandria. The airline will operate a total of 26 flights per week to Oman with 21 weekly flights to Muscat and five to Salalah.









The historical city of Alexandria, the second-largest in Egypt, is known for its rich history and beautiful Mediterranean coastline. Salalah, known for its natural beauty and culture, is popular during summer months for its unique Khareef, or green season. -Khaleej Times





