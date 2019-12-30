Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:20 AM
Home Business

Banks' bad loans may rise again in India: RBI

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

MUMBAI, Dec 29: The Reserve Bank of India warned on Friday that bad debts may rise again in the next nine months, mainly due to a weak macro situation, higher slippages and low credit growth. RBI's financial stability report, published biannually in June and December, also pointed to suspected cases of ratings shopping by mid-rated entities.
It added that large corporates that are flush with cash and don't need loans now are one of the reasons for the current muted rate of growth of credit off-take in the banking system. The report said banks' credit growth remained subdued at 8.7 per cent during the year ended September 2019, though the number for private banks was 16.5 per cent.
Indian banks' capital adequacy ratio improved significantly to 15.1 per cent in September 2019 after recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) by the government, the RBI warned. The provision coverage ratio also rose to 61.5 per cent from 60.5 per cent a year earlier, implying increased resilience of the banking sector.
Banks' NPAs decline for first time in seven years "Macrostress tests for credit risk show that under the baseline scenario, SCBs' gross non-performing asset ratio may increase from 9.3 per cent in September 2019 to 9.9 per cent by September 2020, primarily due to change in macroeconomic scenario, marginal increase in slippages and the denominator effect of declining credit growth," RBI's FSR noted.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jakarta inflation to post slowest growth in 10 years
China Dev Bank transfers 100b yuan to small businesses
Trade volume surges at China-Pakistan border
Air India operations head meets pilots over resignations
Etihad to increase seasonal flights to Alexandria, Salalah
Banks' bad loans may rise again in India: RBI
SIBL to raise Tk 5b by issuing bond
As crisis hits, Lebanese businesses fight for survival


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft