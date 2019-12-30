Banks' bad loans may rise again in India: RBI





MUMBAI, Dec 29: The Reserve Bank of India warned on Friday that bad debts may rise again in the next nine months, mainly due to a weak macro situation, higher slippages and low credit growth. RBI's financial stability report, published biannually in June and December, also pointed to suspected cases of ratings shopping by mid-rated entities.It added that large corporates that are flush with cash and don't need loans now are one of the reasons for the current muted rate of growth of credit off-take in the banking system. The report said banks' credit growth remained subdued at 8.7 per cent during the year ended September 2019, though the number for private banks was 16.5 per cent.Indian banks' capital adequacy ratio improved significantly to 15.1 per cent in September 2019 after recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) by the government, the RBI warned. The provision coverage ratio also rose to 61.5 per cent from 60.5 per cent a year earlier, implying increased resilience of the banking sector.Banks' NPAs decline for first time in seven years "Macrostress tests for credit risk show that under the baseline scenario, SCBs' gross non-performing asset ratio may increase from 9.3 per cent in September 2019 to 9.9 per cent by September 2020, primarily due to change in macroeconomic scenario, marginal increase in slippages and the denominator effect of declining credit growth," RBI's FSR noted. -TNN