Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 December, 2019, 7:20 AM
Home Business

As crisis hits, Lebanese businesses fight for survival

Published : Monday, 30 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

BEIRUT, Dec 29: After decades of hard work, self-made Lebanese chocolatier Roger Zakhour thought he would finally be able to pass a successful business to his daughter. But then the economic crisis hit.
Instead of reaping profits this Christmas, he and his 29-year-old daughter are marking down their handmade ice cream logs.
"If it continues like this, in a few months I'll be bankrupt," the 61-year-old said sitting in his small shop, surrounded by colourful stacks of hand-crafted chocolates.
In protest-hit Lebanon, a free-falling economy, price hikes and a severe dollar liquidity crunch have left local businesses struggling to stave off collapse.
Zakhour started making chocolates and then ice cream in the 1990s, refining his recipes until he became a go-to for five-star hotels and well-off Lebanese.
But as the economy worsened over the autumn, high-end hotels drastically reduced their orders and walk-in customers became rare.
Banks have restricted access to dollars since the end of the summer, sending prices soaring as importers struggle to secure enough hard currency to buy supplies.
"We're heading somewhere we never imagined we would," said Zakhour, who had just upgraded his kitchen when sales dropped off.




In pursuit of high-quality products, Zakhour imports his ingredients, paying in euros or dollars.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jakarta inflation to post slowest growth in 10 years
China Dev Bank transfers 100b yuan to small businesses
Trade volume surges at China-Pakistan border
Air India operations head meets pilots over resignations
Etihad to increase seasonal flights to Alexandria, Salalah
Banks' bad loans may rise again in India: RBI
SIBL to raise Tk 5b by issuing bond
As crisis hits, Lebanese businesses fight for survival


Latest News
Chalsea stage late comeback to stun Arsenal
Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike
Winter woes continue
1st anniversary of 11th parliamentary election Monday
Case against DUCSU VP ‘unexpected’: BGSRPC
AL committed treason through ‘vote robbery’: Oikyafront
BNP to hold rally in city on Monday
Boy sent to correction centre for harassing classmate
Capsule hotel concept a hit in Milan
22 jailed for hunting rabbit
Most Read News
AL picks Taposh, Atiqul as mayoral candidates
Sunil walks in search of book readers
Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C
Social instability & our society
Dr Mushfique included in AL Central Committee
Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support
Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups
JaPa nominates Milon, Kamrul as mayoral candidates
5 arrested over businessman Tobarak Ali murder
Humble beginnings foster bigger changes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft