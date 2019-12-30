As crisis hits, Lebanese businesses fight for survival





Instead of reaping profits this Christmas, he and his 29-year-old daughter are marking down their handmade ice cream logs.

"If it continues like this, in a few months I'll be bankrupt," the 61-year-old said sitting in his small shop, surrounded by colourful stacks of hand-crafted chocolates.

In protest-hit Lebanon, a free-falling economy, price hikes and a severe dollar liquidity crunch have left local businesses struggling to stave off collapse.

Zakhour started making chocolates and then ice cream in the 1990s, refining his recipes until he became a go-to for five-star hotels and well-off Lebanese.

But as the economy worsened over the autumn, high-end hotels drastically reduced their orders and walk-in customers became rare.

Banks have restricted access to dollars since the end of the summer, sending prices soaring as importers struggle to secure enough hard currency to buy supplies.

"We're heading somewhere we never imagined we would," said Zakhour, who had just upgraded his kitchen when sales dropped off.









In pursuit of high-quality products, Zakhour imports his ingredients, paying in euros or dollars. -AFP





