Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director







Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali opening a subbranch by cutting ribbon as a chief guest along with Senior Executive Vice President and Manager of SIBL Principal branch Mohammad Forkanullah, Bangladesh Bank Deputy General Manager Abdul Kader, other bank officials and eminent businessmen at Maniknagar, Dhaka on Sunday. photo: Bank