Mercantile Bank Ltd Director A. S. M. Feroz Alam, accompanied by his colleagues including different branch heads of that region, distributing winter clothes among helpless cold hit street and slum dwellers of the Kalaiya upzilla, Patuakhali on Saturday at Shaheda-Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital premises. MBL distributed 5 thousand pieces of blanket and 22 hundred pieces of shawl in Patuakhali district this winter. Besides this, Bank distributed blankets among Underprivileged students of 23 Hafizia Madrasas and Orphanages, 17 Government Primary Schools of this territory. photo: Bank