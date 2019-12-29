Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 4:02 AM
Home Front Page

Ctg-8 By Polls

EC urges HC to form electoral probe body

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 28: The Election Commission appealed to the High Court to form an Electoral Inquiry committee for investigation of the complaints filed by the BNP candidate for Chattogram-8 JS Seat by-polls against two Awami League leaders for violation of electoral code of conduct.
The Returning officer of Ctg-8 Constituency and the Regional Election Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman hoped that the directive from the High Court might reach them on Sunday.
The High Court will appoint two or three judges in the Electoral Inquiry Committee for investigation of the complaints.




Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer, on receipt of the directive from the High Court, he will submit the complaints to the appointed Electoral Inquiry committee for investigation.
The appointed committee will conduct an investigation on the complaints against the Chattogram Mayor AJM Nasiruddin and AL law maker Abu Reza Muhammad Nejamuddin Nadwi.
The report submitted by the Electoral inquiry committee, the Returning Officer will sent it to the Election Commission for taking taking necessary action on the complaints.
Meanwhile, BNP candidate Abu Sufian lodged two complaints against Chattogram Mayor AJM Nasiruddin and one Awami League law maker for breaching of electoral code of conduct in the election campign in Chattogram-8 Jatiya Sangshad seat scheduled to be held on January 13 next.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC urges HC to form electoral probe body
Saudi planning OIC meeting on Kashmir, Imran warns of Muslim genocide
3 Muktijuddho Mancho leaders’ bail prayers rejected, sent to jail
Cold-related diseases affect 4,196 people in 24 hours
BNP nominates Tabith and Ishraque for DNCC and DSCC
DUCSU VP Nur now sued under Digital Security Act
PM warns VIPs of stern action for breaking airport security rules
Delhi freezes at 2.4 deg C


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft