EC urges HC to form electoral probe body





The Returning officer of Ctg-8 Constituency and the Regional Election Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman hoped that the directive from the High Court might reach them on Sunday.

The High Court will appoint two or three judges in the Electoral Inquiry Committee for investigation of the complaints.









Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer, on receipt of the directive from the High Court, he will submit the complaints to the appointed Electoral Inquiry committee for investigation.

The appointed committee will conduct an investigation on the complaints against the Chattogram Mayor AJM Nasiruddin and AL law maker Abu Reza Muhammad Nejamuddin Nadwi.

The report submitted by the Electoral inquiry committee, the Returning Officer will sent it to the Election Commission for taking taking necessary action on the complaints.

