3 Muktijuddho Mancho leaders’ bail prayers rejected, sent to jail





Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahinur Rahman passed the order rejecting their bail prayers.

The three Muktijuddho Mancho leaders who were sent to jail are General Secretary Al Mamun, DU unit General Secretary Yasin Arafat Turjo and Office Secretary Mehedi Hasan Shanto.

Inspector (Investigation) of Shahbagh Police Station, Arifur Rahman Sardar, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced them before the court after a three-day remand.

Their lawyer Adv Sagor Miah termed them as sons of freedom fighters. The lawyer submitted before the court terming them as the nurturer of ideology of the Liberation War. They are pledged bound to materialize the ideology of great Liberation War in future. Besides these they are the candidates of BCS examinations. The lawyer pleaded to grant them bail considering all the above submissions.

General Register Officer (GRO) Mahmudur Rahman objected their bail prayers in the court.

















