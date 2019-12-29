Video
Home Front Page

Cold-related diseases affect 4,196 people in 24 hours

Mercury dips to 7.2°C in Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Various cold-related diseases have affected at least 4,196 people across the country in the last 24 hours, ending at 3:00pm on Friday, according to the government.
Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 668 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.
Another 1,639 were treated for diarrhoea, and 1,889 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.
Fifty deaths were reported across the country between 1 November and 28 December due to cold-related diseases.
Khagrachhari and Panchagarh recorded 10 deaths each during this
period. While all of the victims from Khagrachhari died of acute respiratory infection, those in Panchagarh died due to other illnesses, the DGHS data showed.
The lowest temperature on Saturday day was recorded at 7.2 degree Celsius in Dinajpur.
Tofazzal Hossain, an official of Dinajpur's regional weather office, said that the temperature was recorded in the morning.
Panchagarh has been shivering from plummeting temperatures. The district recorded the lowest temperature of the year on Thursday at 5.7 degrees Celsius.
Hospitals in the district have reported a surge in number of patients suffering from cold-related diseases.
Prof Khan Abul Kalam Azad of Dhaka Medical College said reduced physical activity during winter might result in bad health for diabetic and high blood pressure patients.
He said body metabolism reduces with fall in temperatures and also asked patients with kidney and liver diseases to remain alert.
The Daily Observer correspondent in Khulna reported that a total of 205 patients were admitted to Khulna Medical College and Hospital in the past three days.
The hospital is struggling to cope with a large number of patients, many of them lying on the floor due to lack of beds, said Dr. Chanchal Ahmed.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday said mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over the parts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the region of Chuadanga, may continue and spread.
"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country which will be valid for the next 24 hours commencing from 9:00am," said a Met office bulletin.
Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning.Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country, the bulletin said.
The highest temperature on Friday was recorded at 28.8 degree Celsius at Teknaf while Saturday's minimum temperature was 7.2 degree Celsius at Dinajpur.


