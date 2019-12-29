Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 4:02 AM
Home Front Page

BNP nominates Tabith and Ishraque for DNCC and DSCC

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Tabith Awal & Ishraque Hossain

Tabith Awal & Ishraque Hossain

BNP on Saturday night finalised Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain as its mayoral candidate for the elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) respectively.
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the
announcement after the party aspirants submitted their nomination forms at its Nayapaltan central office.
Earlier in the day, three BNP leaders -- Asaduzzaman Ripon, Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain -- submitted their nomination papers to contest the upcoming city corporation elections.
After getting nomination Ishraque Hossain said to media, "I have a hundred years master plan for Dhaka south city. If I elected I will work for the development balance of two part of the city."
Ishraque expressed doubt about fair polls. He said, "This Election Commission (EC) is so much obedient to Government that we apprehend a free and fair election would a far cry."
Tabith Awal in his primary reaction said, "We live in Dhaka city with some apprehensions including dengue, air and sound pollution, water- logging etc. We will work for alleviating these apprehensions."
Tabith also said, "I want to make public transport system of Dhaka North city better than anytime. I also want to work about security system especially for children and women."
Tabith said about EC that, "I have no trust in EC. But I hope they will try to give a better election for democracy."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC urges HC to form electoral probe body
Saudi planning OIC meeting on Kashmir, Imran warns of Muslim genocide
3 Muktijuddho Mancho leaders’ bail prayers rejected, sent to jail
Cold-related diseases affect 4,196 people in 24 hours
BNP nominates Tabith and Ishraque for DNCC and DSCC
DUCSU VP Nur now sued under Digital Security Act
PM warns VIPs of stern action for breaking airport security rules
Delhi freezes at 2.4 deg C


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft