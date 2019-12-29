BNP nominates Tabith and Ishraque for DNCC and DSCC



Tabith Awal & Ishraque Hossain

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the

announcement after the party aspirants submitted their nomination forms at its Nayapaltan central office.

Earlier in the day, three BNP leaders -- Asaduzzaman Ripon, Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain -- submitted their nomination papers to contest the upcoming city corporation elections.

After getting nomination Ishraque Hossain said to media, "I have a hundred years master plan for Dhaka south city. If I elected I will work for the development balance of two part of the city."

Ishraque expressed doubt about fair polls. He said, "This Election Commission (EC) is so much obedient to Government that we apprehend a free and fair election would a far cry."

Tabith Awal in his primary reaction said, "We live in Dhaka city with some apprehensions including dengue, air and sound pollution, water- logging etc. We will work for alleviating these apprehensions."

Tabith also said, "I want to make public transport system of Dhaka North city better than anytime. I also want to work about security system especially for children and women."

Tabith said about EC that, "I have no trust in EC. But I hope they will try to give a better election for democracy."



















