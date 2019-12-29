Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 4:02 AM
Home Front Page

DUCSU VP Nur now sued under Digital Security Act

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent 

Another case has been filed against Vice President of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur.
Arnab Hore, publicity affairs secretary of Chhatra League Dhaka University's Jagannath Hall unit, filed the case against Nur under
the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Dhanmondi Police Station on December 26.
In the first information report, the plaintiff claimed that the DUCSU VP dished out rumours during his facebook live on December 23 that created a hostile situation on the university campus and across the country as well.
By spreading rumours, DUCSU VP Nur has committed a defamatory offence under the ICT Act, he stated in the case statement.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) Humayun Kabir of Dhanmondi Police Station said they are investigating the charges brought against the DUCSU VP.
The development comes four days after Nur and his supporters came under attack by a faction of Muktijuddho Mancha, mostly comprised of Chhatra League men, at his office at DUSU building on the campus.  Nur and 26 others were injured in the attack on December 22.
On Thursday, a case was filed against Nur and 28 others by Sabbir Hossain, a resident student of Dhaka University's Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall, with Dhaka's Shahbagh Police Station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC urges HC to form electoral probe body
Saudi planning OIC meeting on Kashmir, Imran warns of Muslim genocide
3 Muktijuddho Mancho leaders’ bail prayers rejected, sent to jail
Cold-related diseases affect 4,196 people in 24 hours
BNP nominates Tabith and Ishraque for DNCC and DSCC
DUCSU VP Nur now sued under Digital Security Act
PM warns VIPs of stern action for breaking airport security rules
Delhi freezes at 2.4 deg C


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft