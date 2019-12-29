DUCSU VP Nur now sued under Digital Security Act





Arnab Hore, publicity affairs secretary of Chhatra League Dhaka University's Jagannath Hall unit, filed the case against Nur under

the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Dhanmondi Police Station on December 26.

In the first information report, the plaintiff claimed that the DUCSU VP dished out rumours during his facebook live on December 23 that created a hostile situation on the university campus and across the country as well.

By spreading rumours, DUCSU VP Nur has committed a defamatory offence under the ICT Act, he stated in the case statement.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Humayun Kabir of Dhanmondi Police Station said they are investigating the charges brought against the DUCSU VP.

The development comes four days after Nur and his supporters came under attack by a faction of Muktijuddho Mancha, mostly comprised of Chhatra League men, at his office at DUSU building on the campus. Nur and 26 others were injured in the attack on December 22.

On Thursday, a case was filed against Nur and 28 others by Sabbir Hossain, a resident student of Dhaka University's Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall, with Dhaka's Shahbagh Police Station.



























