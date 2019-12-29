PM warns VIPs of stern action for breaking airport security rules



Sheikh Hasina inaugurating the much-awaited construction work of the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

She came up with the remark while inaugurating the construction work of the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

She also inaugurated Biman Bangladesh Airlines' two newly-inducted Dreamliner 787-9 named 'Sonar Tori' and 'Awchin Pakhi' as well as a new mobile application of the national flag carrier on the sidelines of the ceremony.

Presided over by State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury and Senior Secretary of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Md Mohibul Haque, Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito, Chief Representative of Bangladesh Office of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Hitoshi Hirata

and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman also spoke at the programme.

The Prime Minister asked VIPs of the country to follow the security rules at airports and warned that anyone flouting the regulations will face air travel restrictions in future.

"I want to say it clearly, here there are members of Parliament, ministers, chiefs of the services and other high officials, you have to follow the security measures at the airports of the country like you do in airports of other countries."

Sheikh Hasina said everyone has to follow the security systems of the airports and none will be allowed to bypass it.

"If anyone creates obstacles to following these security rules, then that person will be stopped [from flying]. At least I will do that, you all have to remember that," she said. In this connection, she told the audience that working for the country is all she does.

"If anyone wants to do any corruption or bypass any rule, then that information comes to me. Everyone has to remember that. We have given special importance to the security of the airports," she warned.

She asked all passengers to obey the security rules and regulations that are practiced internationally at the airports.

The Prime Minister also asked the authorities concerned to take special care of the expatriates who earn valuable foreign currencies for the country.

"We export manpower and earn huge amount of foreign currencies. We have to look after their (the expatriates') facilities. Make sure that they are not harassed at airports. Special attention has to be given to this matter," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said, "I'm working throughout the day for the country, and try to enquire about what happens where. So, news comes to me immediately if any irregularity or deviation takes place anywhere … everybody will have to bear it in mind."

The Prime Minister also asked the authorities concerned to look after the facilities of the air passengers and stay alert so that they are not harassed in anyway.

"Our reserve is increasing day by day due to Bangladeshi workers who are working abroad. But when they return home, they become victims of harassment (in airports) in various ways," she said.

Sheikh Hasina added, "Though the extent of harassment has reduced to a great extent. I'll say that their facilities will have to be looked after, and special attention will have to be given so they don't become victims of harassment in the airports."

The Prime Minister instructed the Biman authorities to work more sincerely to increase the reputation of the national flag carrier internationally.

"In the past there was a problem that tickets were not available but the aircraft is empty. Many other such things have happened before," she said.

Referring to smuggling of gold through Biman aircraft, Sheikh Hasina mentioned that she once upon a time jokingly said Biman becomes "swarnaprosobini" as gold bars are recovered from it.

"It must be stopped and efforts will have to be made so that Biman's reputation is enhanced further," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has been working to raise passenger services of Biman in other countries. "We can make 'code sharing' with other airlines and through it, we can send passengers to many stations abroad … we'll do it in future,"

The Prime Minister also urged all concerned including passengers to give special attention to proper maintenance of aircraft of Biman.

"Not only purchasing the aircraft, all will have to remain aware so that the planes run properly... the passengers will also have to be caring as the aircraft are ours and they are bought by our own money," she said.

Pointing out her government's plan to procure cargo planes for Biman, Sheikh Hasina said the organisation will not be profitable without it.

The Prime Minister said her government is taking steps to further develop internal communication system. "When our government first assumed office in 1996, we created scope for the private airlines to operate their planes and now many private airlines are involved in the sector," she said.

"We've created such a scope. But alongside it, we want Biman to have its own arrangements. To ensure passenger service, it's not proper to leave it completely to the private sector," she said.

Keeping this in mind, she said, three Dash aircrafts are coming from Canada which will be operated on domestic routes.

Sheikh Hasina said Biman Bangladesh Airlines which was on the verge of extinction was reorganized freshly. "Today I inaugurated two Boeing 787 Dreamliner of the national flag carrier through which 12 new aircraft were added to its fleet," she said.

















