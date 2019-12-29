AL nominations today: Two names on the grapevine





Atiqul Islam & Fazle Noor Taposh



"We'll announce the names of our candidates for the upcoming Dhaka North and South city corporation elections through a press briefing from the political office of AL President Sheikh Hasina at Dhanmondi tomorrow morning," AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters emerging from a meeting of the AL Local Government Election Nomination Board on Saturday.



AL Local Government Election Nomination Board President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban. Quader, also the Road transport and Bridges minister, said the AL Local Government Election Nomination Board meeting is going on to finalise the party candidates in mayoral and councillor posts of the two city corporations.



"The names of the candidates will be declared tomorrow on the basis of intelligence and organisational reports," he added. Interestingly, despite Quader's disclosure, speculation had it that Atiq-Taposh duo had grabbed the nominations and rumour mill went into overdrive churning out their names so eagerly that Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim and ex-BCL general secretary Jakir Hossain even congratulated them in advance in their social media posts.

AL insiders anticipate that the duo would get the ruling party ticket as Atiq is the incumbent mayor whose tenure is just for one year while Taposh has clean image and took to the election field getting green light as the running DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon is deemed to have faltered in working for the city people.



Atiq is business tycoon and former president of BGMEA and he became mayor in by-elections to DNCC following the death of Mayor Annisul Huq. Taposh has been elected MP for third consecutive term. He is the son of Jubo League founding chairman and Bangabandhu's nephew Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni. Taposh's elder brother Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash has recently been elected Jubo League Chairman. Taposh said if elected, he will follow the model of DNCC mayor late Annisul Huq.



In DSCC, besides Taposh, there were three heavy weight candidates seeking AL ticket, including Sayeed Khokon, Haji Selim, MP, and AL central legal affairs secretary advocate Kazi Nazibullah Hiru

In the nomination board meeting, Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Abul Hasanat Abdullah, Kazi Zafarullah, Mohammed Nasim, Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Obaidul Quader, Md Rashidul Alam, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni , Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman and Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap also took part.



















