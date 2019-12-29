15,000 EVMs ready for two city polls: EC





Over 15,000 EVMs will be used for holding the polls, EC officials said.

Over 45 lakh voters of the capital will exercise their franchise through EVMs. The Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold the two city corporation polls in free, fair and impartial manner using the modern technology. The method will reduce time to cast and count votes in polls, officials said.

The EC has setup 2,473 polling stations in these two city corporations. Some 13,514 polling booths have been setup for the polls, according to the EC.

However, EC officials claimed that there is no problem or technical glitches found in the new EVMs. The machines are totally fault-free and easier to use. The EC has sufficient number of EVMs for use in the upcoming city polls.

EC officials said the Commission will make double the number of EVMs ready against the number of polling booths in the city polls.

After finalising of the candidatures, the EC will arrange mock ballots using EVMs across the city, they added.

The EC decided to scrap all old EVMs which were purchased during the time of ATM Shamsul Huda as those were found faulty.

"We are prepared to use EVMs at all centres in the upcoming Dhaka North and South city corporation polls. The EC has around 45,000 EVMs available. Only 15,000 EVMs will be needed in all the polling centres of the two city corporations," Additional Secretary of EC Makhlesur Rahman said.

"An EVM device will be setup for each booth. But we will keep additional 5 to 10 per cent EVMs at each centre in the upcoming city polls," Makhles added.

The incumbent EC has successfully used new EVMs in six constituencies in the last parliamentary polls held December 30 in 2019. The EC has also used EVMs in Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal and Rajshahi city polls last year, he added.















