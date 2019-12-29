Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 4:01 AM
Home Art & Culture

Art competition ‘Cholo Aki Bijoyer Chhobi’ held at BSA

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Culture Desk

Art competition ‘Cholo Aki Bijoyer Chhobi’ held at BSA

Art competition ‘Cholo Aki Bijoyer Chhobi’ held at BSA

To mark the significance of the great month of victory, an art competition titled 'Cholo Aki Bijoyer Chhobi' was held on December 27 at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Segunbagicha in the city. The art competition was organised by Ontor Kotha, a TSC (Teacher and Student Centre of Dhaka University) based cultural studies and development centre.




Around 160 participants across the country took part in the competition under three categories-A, B and C. After the competition, winner of the first, second and third place from each category was awarded with crest and certificate. Certificates were given to the rest of the participants.
At the event, filmmaker Emel Haque and artist Shubhankar Das were awarded with the special awards for their contribution in the field of art and culture. Founder of Ontor Kotha Rahim Sumon and other cultural personalities were present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PIL filed against Good Newwz
Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast food chain
Ellie Goulding gets the final number one of the decade
Radical performance artist Ulay gets a solo show at Stedelijk Museum
Art competition ‘Cholo Aki Bijoyer Chhobi’ held at BSA
‘Sabdabali Natya Utsab’ underway in Barishal
With Uighur comic, Japanese manga artist aims to highlight everday ‘suffering’
Farah Khan apologises for ‘inadvertently’ hurting religious sentiments


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft