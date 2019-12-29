

Art competition ‘Cholo Aki Bijoyer Chhobi’ held at BSA









To mark the significance of the great month of victory, an art competition titled 'Cholo Aki Bijoyer Chhobi' was held on December 27 at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Segunbagicha in the city. The art competition was organised by Ontor Kotha, a TSC (Teacher and Student Centre of Dhaka University) based cultural studies and development centre.Around 160 participants across the country took part in the competition under three categories-A, B and C. After the competition, winner of the first, second and third place from each category was awarded with crest and certificate. Certificates were given to the rest of the participants.At the event, filmmaker Emel Haque and artist Shubhankar Das were awarded with the special awards for their contribution in the field of art and culture. Founder of Ontor Kotha Rahim Sumon and other cultural personalities were present at the event.