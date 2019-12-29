

‘Sabdabali Natya Utsab’ underway in Barishal

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid MP took part in the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest. He along with Serniabat Sadik Abdullah, mayor of Barishal City Corporation, inaugurated the fest on December 26. The inaugural ceremony was chaired by Syed Dulal, President of Shabdabali Group Theatre. Md Sahabuddin Khan, Police Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP); S M Ajior Rahman, district commissioner of Barishal; Kamal Bayezid, secretary of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, and others were present at the inaugural session as the special guests.

At the festival, the Gias-Milon Memorial Award for the year 2018 and 2019 was conferred to Abdur Razzak Murad and Rajot Kanti Gupta respectively.

On the inaugural day, the play 'Boishakhini' was staged by the artistes of Sabdabali. On December 27, the play 'Ujane Mrittyu' was brought out on stage by Palakar, a Dhaka based theatre troupe. Artistes of Notmon, a theatre troupe from West Bengal, staged the play 'Makkoman' on December 28. Balark, a Kolkata based drama troupe, will stage the play 'Totar Kahini' on December 29. Aadityadi, a drama troupe from Nepal, will bring out the last production of the fest 'Deukashi' on December 30. The festival will be concluded on December 31.















A drama festival titled 'Sabdabali Natya Utsab' has begun from December 26 at Sabdabali Studio Theatre Hall, in Barishal city. Sabdabali Studio Theatre, in association with Barishal City Corporation (BCC), is the organiser of this six day-long fest. 5 theatre troupes from Bangladesh, India and Nepal are participating at the event.State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid MP took part in the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest. He along with Serniabat Sadik Abdullah, mayor of Barishal City Corporation, inaugurated the fest on December 26. The inaugural ceremony was chaired by Syed Dulal, President of Shabdabali Group Theatre. Md Sahabuddin Khan, Police Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP); S M Ajior Rahman, district commissioner of Barishal; Kamal Bayezid, secretary of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, and others were present at the inaugural session as the special guests.At the festival, the Gias-Milon Memorial Award for the year 2018 and 2019 was conferred to Abdur Razzak Murad and Rajot Kanti Gupta respectively.On the inaugural day, the play 'Boishakhini' was staged by the artistes of Sabdabali. On December 27, the play 'Ujane Mrittyu' was brought out on stage by Palakar, a Dhaka based theatre troupe. Artistes of Notmon, a theatre troupe from West Bengal, staged the play 'Makkoman' on December 28. Balark, a Kolkata based drama troupe, will stage the play 'Totar Kahini' on December 29. Aadityadi, a drama troupe from Nepal, will bring out the last production of the fest 'Deukashi' on December 30. The festival will be concluded on December 31.