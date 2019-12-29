

NUB celebrates 100 years anniversary of Bangabandhu









Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) celebrated 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 100 years Birthday Anniversary' at NUB Banani Campus, on 24 December, 2019.

National Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam, Chairman, Nazrul Research Institute was present as Chief Guest on the occasion.

Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, Chairman, NUBT was present as the Guest of Honour of this programme while Vice-Chancellor of NUB Prof Dr Anwar Hossain chaired the event.

Prof Dr Engr Md Humayun Kabir, Pro-Vice Chancellor (D), Prof Dr Anwarul Karim, Executive Director, Bangabandhu Research Center, NUB, Associate Prof Samia Rahman, Singer Kazi Mahmudur Rahman, along with other professors & deans, faculty members were present at the ceremony.