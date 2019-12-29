Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 4:00 AM
EU holds discussion programme on Liberation War

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Eduvista Desk

Eastern University celebrated the victory day on 24 December, 2019 paying rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs. The two hour long event started from 11 pm at the seminar Hall of Eastern University. Freedom fighter Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Energy adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh graced the session as the Chief Guest. He shared his glorious experience on liberation war among the teachers and students.  




In 1971, as the sub-divisional officer of Meherpur, Kushtia, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury joined the liberation war and was commissioned in the Bangladesh Armed Forces. He was decorated for gallantry as Bir Bikrom and was one of the chief organizers of the swearing in ceremony of the first Government of Bangladesh in Mujibnagar, Meherpur on 17 April 1971. He was CEO and managing director of the Industrial Bank of Bangladesh (BSB). He was appointed Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Government of Bangladesh in January 2009 with the rank and status of a Minister. He advises on energy, power and mineral resources.




