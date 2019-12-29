

Trainning programme held at BARI

Postharvest Technology Division (PHTD) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), Gazipur, organized the day long training on "preparation and processing of 100% guava natural jelly and guava and pineapple mixed natural jelly" at seminar room of Regional Horticulture Research Station (RHRS), BARI, Shibpur, Narsingdi, on December 24, 2019.The program has been organized aimed at training up the people to increase the income of farmers, communities and villages through the quality improvement of newly developed or existed products by applying the safe and natural product processing technology to agricultural product for consumption of safe and natural process products, generating income and employment opportunity of the unemployment women and youth.A total of 30 farmers including unemployment women and youth were imparted need-based training on natural guava jelly and guava and pineapple mixed natural jelly through 100% natural and bioactive approaches considering the consuming of safe and natural nutritious food for all.