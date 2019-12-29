BracU holds workshop on intelligent systems

Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019
Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Eduvista Desk

Computer Vision and Intelligent Systems (CVIS) Research Lab of BracU organised an international workshop on "Computer Vision and Intelligent Systems-2019 (IWCVIS2019)" at BracU on December 26, 2019.
BracU ProVice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Tamim inaugurated the event as chief guest at the university's auditorium. Md Shorif Uddin, PhD, Chair of IEEE Computer Society Bangladesh Chapter and a Prof of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Jahangirnagar University, was present as a special guest.
The programme included a plenary talk session, poster presentation session and a panel discussion.




The event concluded with the poster presentation session. The best poster papers were awarded based on the technical merits, reviewer evaluation and recommendation from the judge's panel.


