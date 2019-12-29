IU Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall gets new provost

Prof Nilufa Yasmin Banu of biotechnology and genetic engineering department has been appointed as the new provost of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall of Islamic University in Kushtia, IU registrar office officials said on Thursday.

IU Acting Registrar SM Abdul Latif said that Vice Chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari appointed her to the post for the next one year. He was appointed to the post as the tenure of previous hall provost, Prof Bably Sabina Azhar of applied nutrition and food technology department, came to an end, he added.

The newly appointed provost said that she would work for the betterment of the hall with the assistance of the university's teachers and students.







