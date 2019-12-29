Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 4:00 AM
UGC implements lab in Bandarban

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Eduvista Desk

At Venus resort of Bandarban district, National Integrity Strategy (NIS) and Annual Performance Agreement (APA) began on 27 December 2019. University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh has organized the programme at national level for making the activities of universities transparent, dynamic and vibrant and also ensuring the best practices in manners among the employees in their workplaces.
Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, MP, Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs was present at the inaugural ceremony of the Lab as the Chief Guest. In his speech, the Chief Guest Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing said that best practices in manners have to be cultivated from grass root level.




Annual Performance Agreement is being signed between UGC and public universities of the country with a view to making the activities of universities transparent, accountable, dynamic and vibrant.




