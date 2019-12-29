Suspected drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB in city





The deceased, identified as Rony Miah, 32, was a suspected drug trader, the law enforcement agency said.









Assistant Superintendent of Police Kamruzzaman, Company Commander of RAB-1, said the drug trader was killed in the gunfight between members of RAB-1 and a gang of drug traders around 12:40am.

RAB also claimed to have recovered two shotguns, two locally-made guns, nine cartridges and 1,970 pieces of Yaba pills from the spot. The incident took place in Badda's Satarkul area early Saturday.

"When RAB personnel reached the spot, the drug traders opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the criminals fled the area and a bullet-ridden body of Roni was found on the spot."

Roni was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, it was learned. A man was killed in what the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) called a gunfight with their members in Badda area of the capital early Saturday,The deceased, identified as Rony Miah, 32, was a suspected drug trader, the law enforcement agency said.Assistant Superintendent of Police Kamruzzaman, Company Commander of RAB-1, said the drug trader was killed in the gunfight between members of RAB-1 and a gang of drug traders around 12:40am.RAB also claimed to have recovered two shotguns, two locally-made guns, nine cartridges and 1,970 pieces of Yaba pills from the spot. The incident took place in Badda's Satarkul area early Saturday."When RAB personnel reached the spot, the drug traders opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the criminals fled the area and a bullet-ridden body of Roni was found on the spot."Roni was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, it was learned.