BB official, 2 daughters killed in Ctg road crash



Md Saifuzzaman Mintu and his family is seen in a picture uploaded on his Facebook account.

The deceased are BB Joint Director Saifuzzaman Mintu, 50, and his daughters-- Asra Anam, 13, and Tasnim Zaman Khan, 11.

Saifuzzaman's wife Konika Akhter, 40, and his son Monti, 9, sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Sub-Inspector (SI) Jahurul Haque of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost said the accident occurred at Bangla Bazar bypass intersection around 7:30am when a lorry hit two cars.

Saifuzzaman and his family were in one of the cars. Asra Anam and Tasnim Zaman Khan were killed on the spot.

"Bangladesh Bank official Saifuzzaman Mintu succumbed to his injuries at Chattogram Medical College Hospital around 11:00am. The condition of his wife Konika and son Monti are stated to be critical," the SI said.

Police seized the lorry but the driver and its helper managed to flee.

Saifuzzaman and his family members were returning to returning to Dhaka by a private car after vacationing in Bandarban.





























