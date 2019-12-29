Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 4:00 AM
Home Back Page

Country not being run as per constitution, says Dr Kamal

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Oikyafront Convener Dr Kamal Hossain, also president of Ganoforum, on Saturday said that the country's people are not enjoying the ownership of the state as per the constitution, because of the government's politicalisation in every sector.
Dr Kamal said, "I would like to firmly say that the country's current governance system is not operated as per the constitution.  Our leaders had written in the constitution that people are owners [sources] of power. But we're not allowed to enjoy it and the benefits of the independence."
 "I hope that the people will celebrate the country's 50th Independence Day as its owner. To ensure it, we have to work. It cannot be achieved sitting in the home. Rather, we have to send the message door to door. We have to work hard to ensure the country's ownership," he said while addressing the National Council of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), a major component of the Oikyafront, at the city's Mahanagar Natya Mancha On Saturday.
Chaired by JSD President ASM Rob, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also spoke the occasion.
















