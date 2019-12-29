Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 4:00 AM
Home Back Page

Quader calls for gearing up movement against drugs, corruption

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
DU Correspondent

Awami  League General Secretary also Road Transport and Bridges  Minister Obaidul Quader  on Saturday urged everyone to gear up social movement against drugs, corruption and food adulteration.
He was addressing a program, organized by Dhaka University Sociology Department Alumni Association (DUSAA), at Dhaka University's TSC auditorium.
"Social movement is needed as drug is destroying our society like tsunami, food adulteration grabbing the society and corruption is also present here like other countries of the world. I would to like to urge the alumni members of sociology and students to do contribute in reducing the problems, said Obaidul Quader.       
"We are assuring you from our party that the government   is determined to hold the election to Dhaka's two city corporations free, fair and acceptable. Unfortunately, those who are thronging stone in dark ahead of the polls, is losing the election before it take place as they are saying the election will not be free and fair." 'To prove it we will provide all out cooperation to the Election Commission (EC) from the government', Quader added.


