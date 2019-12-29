Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 4:00 AM
Student strangled to death in Sirajganj

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

A college student was strangled to death in a village in Shahjadpur upazila of the district, presumably over a woman-related issue.
The deceased Ashraful, 20, was a 2nd year Honour's student of a college of Hanifnagar Norina village of the upazila and son of Azad Hossain of the village.
Ataur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Shahjadpur police station, informed that the college student remained missing on Friday after having dinner. The relatives after searching could not find him anywhere.
On Saturday morning, local people found the body at a mustard field in between Chornorina and Joyrampur villages, about one kilometre from his home.
Later in the afternoon, police recovered the body from the mustard field and sent it to the morgue of Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
There were marks of injuries in various parts of the body.
Police detained a youth suspecting his involvement with the incident but did not disclose his name for the sake of interrogation.
A case was lodged with the police station in this connection.    -UNB


