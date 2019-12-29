New AL central committee pays tribute to  Bangabandhu





They paid homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the morning.

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina first laid a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

After placing the wreath, she stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, Sheikh Hasina along with members of the Central Working Committee and Advisory Council of the party placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times.

AL Advisory Council members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed and Mozaffar Hossain Paltu, party's Presidium members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Colonel (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud and other senior party leaders were present.

Quader said due to the inclement weather, the visit to Tungipara in Gopalganj has been postponed and the decision regarding it will be made on January 3 at the joint meeting of the newly-elected committee to be held at AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.





















