GM Quader, Ranga retain posts



Incumbent Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga waving at the councillors after retaining the posts of chairman and secretary general during its ninth council held at Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital on Saturday. photo : Observer

At the same time, the party's Senior Co-Chairman Raushan Ershad was made its Chief Patron.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Jatiya Party election Sheikh Seraj, also a Supreme Court lawyer, announced the names at the ninth national council in the Institute of Engineers of Bangladesh (IEB auditorium in the capital.

Although Raushan Ershad was elected the party's chief patron, she was not present at the council. However, her followers of the party attended the programme.

After being elected as new chairman, GM Quader picked incumbent Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga for the same post for the tenure. However, the JP Chairman has the authority to remove or appoint any leader in any post of the party, as per the party constitution.

Later GM Quader said, "The central committees will be announced later after forming a full committee consulting with the party senior leaders."

"There is no division in the party anymore. We are united. We all have to be united and work together to fulfill the dream of the party's founder Hussain Mohammad Ershad," he added.

While speaking as a guest in the council, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader described former president HM Ershad as a "gentleman" and a "popular political leader."

"Democracy cannot be strengthened without a strong opposition party. JP is playing an important role as a good opposition party in the country," he said.

Praising JP for not believing in violence, Quader said, "The party's activists have to be united to strengthen the government."

While speaking as council chair, GM Quader said that Jatiya Party doesn't believe in negative traditional politics. We want to do positive politics for the betterment of the country's people as the people still remember our government's successes.

"We have to be united to strengthen the party and relieve the country's people from frustration. The nation wants sustainability, economic safety and healthy social environment. I believe that JP only can fill up the people's dreams. To ensure it, we have to be united," he added.

Party's presidium members Anisul Islam Mamhmud, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Golam Kibria Tipu, Sheikh Md. Sirajul Islam, Fakhrul Imam, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Salma Islam, Mir Abdus Sabur Asud, Saifuddin Ahmed Milon, Masud Uddin Chowdhury and other senior leaders were present at the council.

















The councillors and delegates of Jatiya Party (JP) on Saturday retained GM Quader, incumbent chairman of the party, as its chairman for next three years in the party's national council.At the same time, the party's Senior Co-Chairman Raushan Ershad was made its Chief Patron.Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Jatiya Party election Sheikh Seraj, also a Supreme Court lawyer, announced the names at the ninth national council in the Institute of Engineers of Bangladesh (IEB auditorium in the capital.Although Raushan Ershad was elected the party's chief patron, she was not present at the council. However, her followers of the party attended the programme.After being elected as new chairman, GM Quader picked incumbent Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga for the same post for the tenure. However, the JP Chairman has the authority to remove or appoint any leader in any post of the party, as per the party constitution.Later GM Quader said, "The central committees will be announced later after forming a full committee consulting with the party senior leaders.""There is no division in the party anymore. We are united. We all have to be united and work together to fulfill the dream of the party's founder Hussain Mohammad Ershad," he added.While speaking as a guest in the council, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader described former president HM Ershad as a "gentleman" and a "popular political leader.""Democracy cannot be strengthened without a strong opposition party. JP is playing an important role as a good opposition party in the country," he said.Praising JP for not believing in violence, Quader said, "The party's activists have to be united to strengthen the government."While speaking as council chair, GM Quader said that Jatiya Party doesn't believe in negative traditional politics. We want to do positive politics for the betterment of the country's people as the people still remember our government's successes."We have to be united to strengthen the party and relieve the country's people from frustration. The nation wants sustainability, economic safety and healthy social environment. I believe that JP only can fill up the people's dreams. To ensure it, we have to be united," he added.Party's presidium members Anisul Islam Mamhmud, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Golam Kibria Tipu, Sheikh Md. Sirajul Islam, Fakhrul Imam, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Salma Islam, Mir Abdus Sabur Asud, Saifuddin Ahmed Milon, Masud Uddin Chowdhury and other senior leaders were present at the council.