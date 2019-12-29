Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:59 AM
Home Back Page

GM Quader, Ranga retain posts

Raushan Ershad made Chief Patron of Jatiya Party

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Incumbent Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga waving at the councillors after retaining the posts of chairman and secretary general during its ninth council held at Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital on Saturday. photo : Observer

Incumbent Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga waving at the councillors after retaining the posts of chairman and secretary general during its ninth council held at Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital on Saturday. photo : Observer

The councillors and delegates of Jatiya Party (JP) on Saturday retained GM Quader, incumbent chairman of the party, as its chairman for next three years in the party's national council.
At the same time, the party's Senior Co-Chairman Raushan Ershad was made its Chief Patron.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Jatiya Party election Sheikh Seraj, also a Supreme Court lawyer, announced the names at the ninth national council in the Institute of Engineers of Bangladesh (IEB auditorium in the capital.
Although Raushan Ershad was elected the party's chief patron, she was not present at the council. However, her followers of the party attended the programme.
After being elected as new chairman, GM Quader picked incumbent Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga for the same post for the tenure. However, the JP Chairman has the authority to remove or appoint any leader in any post of the party, as per the party constitution.
Later GM Quader said, "The central committees will be announced later after forming a full committee consulting with the party senior leaders."
"There is no division in the party anymore. We are united. We all have to be united and work together to fulfill the dream of the party's founder Hussain Mohammad Ershad," he added.
While speaking as a guest in the council, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader described former president HM Ershad as a "gentleman" and a "popular political leader."
"Democracy cannot be strengthened without a strong opposition party. JP is playing an important role as a good opposition party in the country," he said.
Praising JP for not believing in violence, Quader said, "The party's activists have to be united to strengthen the government."
While speaking as council chair, GM Quader said that Jatiya Party doesn't believe in negative traditional politics. We want to do positive politics for the betterment of the country's people as the people still remember our government's successes.
"We have to be united to strengthen the party and relieve the country's people from frustration. The nation wants sustainability, economic safety and healthy social environment. I believe that JP only can fill up the people's dreams. To ensure it, we have to be united," he added.
Party's presidium members Anisul Islam Mamhmud, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Golam Kibria Tipu, Sheikh Md. Sirajul Islam, Fakhrul Imam, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, Salma Islam, Mir Abdus Sabur Asud, Saifuddin Ahmed Milon, Masud Uddin Chowdhury and other senior leaders were present at the council.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
64kg of gold seized at Dhaka airport
Suspected drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’ with RAB in city
BB official, 2 daughters killed in Ctg road crash
Country not being run as per constitution, says Dr Kamal
Quader calls for gearing up movement against drugs, corruption
Student strangled to death in Sirajganj
New AL central committee pays tribute to  Bangabandhu
GM Quader, Ranga retain posts


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft