Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:59 AM
BD declared OIC Youth Capital for 2020

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has been declared as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Capital for 2020.
The decision was taken by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) Executive Board in its capacity as the OIC Youth Capital selection committee on December 25 in Istanbul, Turkey, according to a release.
The Secretariat of the ICYF, an international institution affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), conveyed the decision to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Bangladesh.
The Forum was established at its Founding General Assembly held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on December 1-3, 2004 to facilitate the resolution of social-economic, moral and cultural problems of the youth of the OIC region facing with and promote the exchange of ideas and experiences and mutual understanding among young people from the OIC countries.


