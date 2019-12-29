Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:59 AM
Home Back Page

In Compliance With HC Order

BIWTA defers eviction drive in Narayanganj

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Saturday called off a drive to demolish 57 illegal structures in Bandar area in Narayanganj following a High Court (HC) order hours before starting an eviction drive on Sunday.
Instead, the water transport authority had decided to conduct the eviction drive at Haripur Power Plant area near Kanchpur Bridge and alongside the riverbanks of Shitlakhya on the day.
According to BIWTA sources, the illegal structures including 1 to 9 storey-residential buildings and markets were constructed grabbing major portion of the river Shitlakhya. Some of the local and politically influential persons are behind the illegal occupation. State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury visited the area last Friday. After his visit to the area, the authority suddenly changed its eviction drive schedule and refrained from demolishing the illegal structure identified by the authorities concerned.
According to sources, a joint team of BIWTA and Narayanganj district administration had planned to conduct the eviction drive on Sunday. But on Saturday, it changed the previous decision complying with a High Court order. Sources said the local influential and several political persons were continuously opposing the BIWTA decision to demolish the structures and were exerting pressure from different sources. The BIWTA decided to backtrack from the decision.
When contacted, Joint Director of Narayanganj River Port Masud Kamal told this correspondent, "We didn't stop our eviction drive. It will continue in phases."
"There is no relation with the State Minister's visit with the eviction drive and it was his private visit to attend a programme, he said in reply to a query.
He said, "We will begin the eviction drive from Haripur Power Plant point and will continue until the illegal structures were evicted from the banks of river Shitlakhya."
Sources said the rogue people grabbed the Shitlakhya riverbank by establishing hundreds of makeshift, residential buildings, markets and running businesses illegally. Earlier, BIWTA demolished at least 113 illegal structures including three six-storey buildings, five multi-storey buildings and a semi-concrete yarn coning factory.
Besides, it also evicted the land grabbers along the river Shitalakhya and other rivers surrounding the Dhaka city and knocked several makeshifts too from the foreshore. It also removed sand fields and brick klins during the eviction drive.
A total of 134 structures including makeshift ones have been listed for partial demolition as those were built illegally encroaching on the river Shitalakhya, said officials, adding that owners of five of the structures have obtained stay order from the court against the eviction.


