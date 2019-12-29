Novoair to increase flights to Ctg, Barishal

Novoair, one of the country's private carrier, has decided to increase one more daily flight to Chattogram and Barishal routes from January 19.

The airlines will increase daily flight to Chattagram from current daily 5 to 6 while to Barishal from one to two to meet the growing demand of passengers on these routes, a press release said here today.

Novoair is also operating daily six flights to Cox's Bazar, five each to Saidpur and Jashore, two to Sylhet and one each to Rajshahi and Kolkata.









