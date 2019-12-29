Inventors, industries teamwork needed for successful 4IR





"Digital inclusion is the backbone of 4IR and Bangladesh is now in an exemplary positioned in this field globally," he said while inaugurating an international conference at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Mentioning that Bangladesh has almost done all types of required preparation to enter new civilization through introduction of 5G technology in 2021, the minister urged the researchers, academicians, inventors and industries to work in combine to overcome the backwardness of hundred years which the country embraced failing to be part of past three industrial revolutions.

He said BUET generates skilled human resources and if they work with industry forming team, Bangladesh never lag behind in anyhow. "We must move ahead if we can utilize the invention of our meritorious boys and girls," said Jabbar.

He emphasized on the necessity of preserving copyright of innovation.









Professor Satya Prasad Majumdar of BUET, Professor B M Azizur Rahman of City University, London and Professor Rakibul Mustafa of United University also spoke with BUET Vice Chancellor Professor Saiful Islam in the chair. -BSS





