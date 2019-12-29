Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 December, 2019, 3:59 AM
Home Business

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28: Malaysia has imposed anti-dumping duties on cold rolled iron or non-alloy steel coil imports from China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam for five years, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said on Thursday.
The highest duty of 26.39per cent was imposed on all Japanese producers, while a duty of 26.38per cent was set for most Chinese producers. South Korean exporters will face a 3.84per cent duty, except for POSCO, which had zero duty imposed. Different duties were set for certain firms in China and Vietnam.
The duties, specifically for coils of more than 1,300 mm width, come after the ministry concluded an anti-dumping investigation on behalf of the domestic industry.
The industry complained that material was "being imported into Malaysia at a price lower than the selling price in their respective domestic markets," the ministry said in a statement.
The duties came into effect on Wednesday and will be imposed until Dec. 24, 2024.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nissan picks Sakamoto as board candidate after Seki's resignation
S Korean builder takes control of Asiana Airlines for $2.2b
Germanwings cabin crew union to strike next week
Novoair to increase flights to Ctg, Barishal
Inventors, industries teamwork needed for successful 4IR
Turkey unveils first electric car
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports
US eyes customs deal with Mexico


Latest News
64kg gold seized at Dhaka airport
Student alliance demands punishment of Nur’s attackers
Santokie quizzed for ‘no-ball’ incident
Mehidy leads Khulna Tigers to fifth win
Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests
AL to announce candidates Sunday
REHAB Winter Fair 2019 ends
2019 in Review: A shaky year for Bangladesh cricket
Six gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
Two bodies found in sacks in Savar
Most Read News
IU law faculty gets new dean
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1b this year: Charity
Tirjak Natyamela ’19 underway at Ctg
Wedding Pitha Recipe
Golper Haari Bucket of stories
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron, GM Quader Chairman
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
Will recorded substance be admissible evidence without examining the recording officer?
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
Govt confirms 148 deaths from dengue this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft