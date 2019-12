Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed



















Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Chairman Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presiding over while Head office, Dhaka on Thursday. Managing Director (Acting) and CEO of the bank Md. Tariqul Azam, Directors resepectively, S. A. M. Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Aziz, Ferdous Ali Khan and Md. Nazmus Salehin attend the 19th meeting of the Risk Management Committee, at SBL board room, Head office, Dhaka on Thursday. photo: Ba