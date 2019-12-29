

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam addresses a workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing" while Deputy Managing Director and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy CAMLCO Dr. M. Kamal Uddin Jasim, Executive Vice President Md. Rafiqul Islami, Senior Assistant Vice President Shuaib Ahmed, sitting on the dais, look on at Islami Bank Tower recently. Concerned executives, employees and auditors of the bank attended the workshop. photo: Ba