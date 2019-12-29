India fines credit rating agencies





ICRA, the Indian arm of global ratings company Moodys Investors Service, and CARE Ratings "failed to exercise proper skill, care and due diligence" while assigning credit ratings for non-convertible debentures of Infra­structure & Leasing Finance Services (IL&FS), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in two separate orders late on Thursday.

CARE and ICRA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indias credit rating agencies have come under pressure from authorities and investors over their failure to proactively flag financial problems at IL&FS, one of the country's biggest Non-Banking Financial Compa­nies (NBFCs) until a subsidiary started defaulting on some of its debt last year. -Reuters















NEW DELHI, Dec 28: India's market regulator on Thursday fined two leading credit rating agencies 2.5 million rupees ($35,058.20) each for their failure to carry out proper due diligence when assigning credit ratings to an indebted shadow bank.ICRA, the Indian arm of global ratings company Moodys Investors Service, and CARE Ratings "failed to exercise proper skill, care and due diligence" while assigning credit ratings for non-convertible debentures of Infra­structure & Leasing Finance Services (IL&FS), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in two separate orders late on Thursday.CARE and ICRA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Indias credit rating agencies have come under pressure from authorities and investors over their failure to proactively flag financial problems at IL&FS, one of the country's biggest Non-Banking Financial Compa­nies (NBFCs) until a subsidiary started defaulting on some of its debt last year. -Reuters