Berger Paint rebrands services





Services from Berger Experience Zone range from Express Painting Services to aesthetic design painting solutions - Illusions. Berger Experience Zone through its trained painters and color experts provide consultancy on right product selection & desired color scheme selection.

In addition, the whole task of painting with automatic painting machines is meticulously supervised by trained color consultants in order to ensure the best painting experience for the customers.

Berger Experience Zone has VR (Virtual Reality) devices that enable clients to experience different shades within the shortest possible time. Berger is also set to bring Mixed Reality (MR) augmentation soon. With Mixed Reality, clients can set up their own home in the virtual space to see what suits them best.















