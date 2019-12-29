Video
Sunday, 29 December, 2019
Berger Paint rebrands services

Published : Sunday, 29 December, 2019
Business Desk

To ensure better and more interactive services for its customers, Berger Paint Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has rebranded 'Berger Home Décor' to 'Berger Experience Zone' enabling a vast expansion of existing services.
Services from Berger Experience Zone range from Express Painting Services to aesthetic design painting solutions - Illusions. Berger Experience Zone through its trained painters and color experts provide consultancy on right product selection & desired color scheme selection.
In addition, the whole task of painting with automatic painting machines is meticulously supervised by trained color consultants in order to ensure the best painting experience for the customers.
Berger Experience Zone has VR (Virtual Reality) devices that enable clients to experience different shades within the shortest possible time. Berger is also set to bring Mixed Reality (MR) augmentation soon. With Mixed Reality, clients can set up their own home in the virtual space to see what suits them best.


