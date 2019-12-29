Robi platform invests over Tk 2 crore on digital start-ups



ICT State Minister State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, accompanied among others by Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin, The Angels Network President Sonia Bashir Kabir, IDLC Finance Limited CEO and Managing Director Arif Khan and Startup Bangladesh's ICT Division Investment Advisor Tina F. Jabeen, distributing fund to star-ups at Bashundhara International Convention City, Tuesday last.

Following a thorough screening process, a total of 12 digital start-ups took part in the investment day, according to a press release.

At the end of the investment day, the digital start-ups walked away with more than two crore taka worth investment, making r-ventures 2.0 the biggest investment platform for the digital start-ups of the country.

State Minister for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, handed over the investment money to the entrepreneurs, as the chief guest of the event. President of TiE Dhaka Rubaba Dowla and Bank Asia President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali were present at the event.

Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Robi Chief Digital Services Officer Shihab Ahmad, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Ala, r-venture 2.0 officials, investors and media personnel were also present.

Among the investors in r-ventures 2.0 were Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, The Angels Network President Sonia Bashir Kabir, IDLC Finance Limited CEO and Managing Director Arif Khan and Startup Bangladesh's ICT Division Investment Advisor Tina F. Jabeen.

On the other hand, Start-up Bangladesh, the National Entrepreneurship platform under the ICT Division provided a total of 73 lakhs taka as grants to the start-ups.

Sigmind, an artificial intelligence based srart-up, received the maximum investment of 1 crore 15 lakhs taka from the investors of r-ventures. Other participating start-ups are Velvet Box- delivering sanitary products to women through subscriptions, Digiton- providing digital tea stalls without cash through vending machines, Uparjon--a platform for connecting freelancers and clients, Aalo-- a marketing platform who provides screens in public buses to sell ads, Fuelb- online fuel delivering service.

Online tutoring platform Edumate, home-based food delivery to the consumer-Cookands, on demand maid/household service-Hello Tasks, Doctor bondhu- telemedicine services, Alo-AI powered glass to help visually impaired people, KhamarE-IoT devices service provider for cattle management also took part in the event.

Robi organized the first phase of r-ventures in 2018 with a view to building digital entrepreneurship among its employees. In view of that success, the operator launched r-ventures 2.0 project in July this year to open the way for everyone to become a digital entrepreneur.















