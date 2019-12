Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) President Md Sayadur Rahman

Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) President Md Sayadur Rahman receiving a crest from Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh F Fahim, while other leaders of both organisations look on during a meeting at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on Saturday. The meeting was held when a BMBA delegation visited FBCCI to discuss the current trends in business and banking.