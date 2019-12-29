Locust invasion destroys crops in northwest India





While officials have attempted to tackle the swarm with pesticides, farmers have deployed drums to drive away the insects, with videos showing schoolgirls banging on steel plates -- due to local beliefs that loud noise repels locusts.

The invasion has damaged crops in half a dozen districts in the northwestern state of Gujarat, local government official Punamchand Parmar said Thursday.

More than 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres) have been devastated in one district alone, Parmar said.

"Nearly 25 per cent of the locusts had been destroyed using pesticide. However, it will take another 4-5 days to exterminate the insects completely," he added. -AFP















