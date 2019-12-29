Global shares gain in record year-end rally





NEW YORK, Dec 28: World equity markets scaled records on Friday with global growth prospects raised by upbeat Chinese economic data and optimism a US-Sino trade deal is imminent, but the year-end rally ebbed on Wall Street and the dollar eased as risk appetite grew.Wall Street set all-time highs early and European shares rose to a third day of record peaks this week as various US and European indexes remained set to post their best year since the global financial crisis a decade ago.Profits at Chinese industrial firms grew at the fastest pace in eight months in November, rising 5.4per cent from a year earlier to 593.9 billion yuan ($84.93 billion). The gains snapped three months of decline, but broad weakness in domestic demand remains a risk for Chinese corporate earnings in 2020.The US-China trade war has rattled international commerce. Trade between the world's two largest economies fell 15.2per cent in the 12 months through Novemberfrom the same period in 2018, according to Panjiva, a S&P Global Market Intelligence unit.The dollar slipped across the board as growing risk appetite sapped the safe-haven appeal of the greenback.MSCI's gauge of stock performance in 49 countries .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.26per cent while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.21per cent, both setting all-time highs.In Europe, financial services .SXFP, industrial .SXNP, chemicals .SX4P and health care .SXDP notched intraday record highs. The STOXX 600 index is up 24per cent this year.Equity markets are poised to rise further in 2020, even as high valuations pose a concern, said Rahul Shah, chief executive of Ideal Asset Management in New York."Considering the dynamics of the market right now we think that equity investors should be positioning for further bullish momentum in 2020," Shah said."Valuations have been ticking up a little bit, but there have been many times in market history where valuations stay above average for a while," he said. -Reuters