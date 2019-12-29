

China industrial profits grow at fastest in 8 months

China's industrial sector has faced persistent pressure in the past year, with manufacturers battling sluggish demand and a profit-denting trade dispute with the United States. But recent factory activity surveys have pointed to a nascent recovery in the manufacturing sector, following Beijing's accelerated stimulus measures to steady growth.

Industrial profits in November rose 5.4per cent from a year earlier to 593.9 billion yuan ($84.93 billion), snapping three months of decline, as production and sales quickened, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday. That compared with a 9.9per cent drop in October.

For January-November, industrial firms notched profits of 5.61 trillion yuan, down 2.1per cent from a year earlier, but slightly better than a 2.9per cent fall in the first 10 months.

The expansion was mostly due to quickening production and sales, while factory-gate prices contracted at a slower pace, said Zhu Hong, an official with the statistics bureau in a statement released alongside the data.

But he cautioned that the rebound may not be an indication of a sustained recovery.

"Although the profit growth turned to positive in November, we have to see that the current downward pressure on the economy is still big, and the volatility and uncertainty of profit growth still exist due to multiple factors such as market demand and industrial prices."









In November, profits at state-owned industrial firms rose 0.6per cent from a year earlier, reversing a declining trend since the second half this year, while private sector profits also posted a significant acceleration in growth. -Reuters





