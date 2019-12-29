Three-day KSRM project demonstration concludes



Visitors checking a project model at the recently concluded 3-day KSRM project demonstration in the city.

Organised to encourage the future architects of the country the event displayed 30 projects of the best research papers of 10 educational institutions.

Contextually, an award was recently launched at the IAB Center by the KSRM Awards for Future Architects: Best Undergraduate Thesis for Future Architects.

This will allow talented students in the architecture department to prove their talents before the start of their professional life.

KSRM Deputy Managing Director Sarwar Jahan said: "We are intrigued by the participation and interest of student parents in the exhibition. We always strive to be next to quality talented students. Try to properly evaluate their talent and abilities.

Former IAB President Mobasheer Hossain and KSRM Deputy Managing Director Sarwar Jahan inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday December 25.

In the exhibition, new structure of Saidabad Bus Terminal, new structure of Khilgaon Taltala Super Market, proposed Bangabandhu Novo-theater at Khulna, Memorial for the Birangana and Center for Torture Women's Structure Including various project were displayed.

















A three-day project exhibition of the 'KSRM Awards for Future Architects' concluded at the Bangladesh Architect Institute (IAB) at Agargaon, in the capital city on Friday.Organised to encourage the future architects of the country the event displayed 30 projects of the best research papers of 10 educational institutions.Contextually, an award was recently launched at the IAB Center by the KSRM Awards for Future Architects: Best Undergraduate Thesis for Future Architects.This will allow talented students in the architecture department to prove their talents before the start of their professional life.KSRM Deputy Managing Director Sarwar Jahan said: "We are intrigued by the participation and interest of student parents in the exhibition. We always strive to be next to quality talented students. Try to properly evaluate their talent and abilities.Former IAB President Mobasheer Hossain and KSRM Deputy Managing Director Sarwar Jahan inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday December 25.In the exhibition, new structure of Saidabad Bus Terminal, new structure of Khilgaon Taltala Super Market, proposed Bangabandhu Novo-theater at Khulna, Memorial for the Birangana and Center for Torture Women's Structure Including various project were displayed.