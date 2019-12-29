BMCCI gets new leadership





The Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) Saturday got new leadership for the 2020-2021 term.Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul (Rocky), Chairman of Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Limited and Mahbubul Alam, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Quasem Food Products Limited, have been elected as president and secretary general respectively at the 18th annual general meeting (AGM) of BMCCI held at a hotel in the city, said a press release.Md. Anwar Shahid, Managing Director of Shimex International Limited and Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Robi Axiata Limited as vice presidents, Dato' Goonahlam Subramaniam, director of K-Link International Bangladesh Private Limited and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, in charge of GD Assist Limited have been elected as joint secretary general and treasurer respectively for the same period.The other elected directors are K M Mijanur Rahman, Managing Director of Maria Food Products Limited, Jamilur Rahman, Managing Director of Extol (Bangladesh) Limited, Rubaiyat Ahsan, Managing Director of ALLIANT Limited, Mohammad Ershad Hussain Rana, Chairman and CEO of Dawn Trading International, Farzana Chowdhury, Director of Nascom (Pvt) Limited , AKM Shamsuzzaman, Proprietor of Green Traders, Engineer Md Mehedi Hasan, Managing Director of Lecture Publications Limited, Mahbub Alam Shah, Executive Director of SMH New Generation Apparels Limited, Md Motaher Hoshan Khan, Director of Bengal Technological Corporation Ltd., Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, Director Finance of Krishibid Firm Limited. -BSS